New Devon and Cornwall Chief Constable appointed
Councillors in Devon have welcomed the choice of Will Kerr to be the new chief constable.
On Thursday police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez revealed that Scotland Police’s deputy chief constable is the preferred candidate for Devon and Cornwall’s top policing job.
Liberal Democrat councillor, Jermaine Atiya-Alla, who is a member of Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel took to Twitter to welcome the announcement.
“Congratulations, Will. I will be seeking an urgent meeting with you in regards to policing in Torbay and how we can tackle hate crime in the force area,” he said.
Plymouth Labour leader and councillor, Tudor Evans OBE said: “I’m very pleased to welcome DCC Kerr to Devon and Cornwall.
“He has big boots to fill with the departure of Shaun Sawyer and I look forward to meeting him soon with Cllr Sally Haydon to talk about police numbers in Plymouth and other pressing issues around community safety and policing our great city.”
Conservative councillor, Vivien Pengelly, who is also on the Police and Crime Panel added: “His record of achievement and what he’s done in the past is fantastic.
“Well-experienced, he will come in with fresh eyes and he’ll be like a breath of fresh air to the Devon and Cornwall Police. And I’m delighted that he has been selected.”
The commissioner’s decision will now be scrutinised at a confirmation hearing of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel held in Plymouth on Friday September 16.
