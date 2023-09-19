Sara continues: 'This has already been a popular development close to Ivybridge with everything the town has to offer. Anyone wishing to join the community here can come and take a look at our four-bedroom Warton showhome to see the quality and style of our lovely new homes, and if they have a home to sell, we can help with that through our Assisted Move scheme on selected plots too. The first residents on our second phase are getting ready to move in and we’re looking forward to welcoming them to our lovely new community here at Filham Chase.'