THE second phase of Bloor Homes’ new Filham Chase development at Ivybridge is taking shape, and with 87% of the new homes featuring solar panels, and 100% of the new homes already future-proofed for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging, Bloor Homes is anticipating a lot of interest.
Sara Parker, Sales Director for Bloor Homes’ Exeter region, said: 'We’ve had a lot of positive feedback on so many of the new homes being ready-fitted with solar panels. Add that all the homes on the second phase are either ready for an external socket for an EV charger to be fitted - or come with chargers already in place, purchasers can rest assured their brand new home is not only future-proofed, it can start saving them money from the moment they move in.'
Electric Vehicle charging points gives residents flexibility when it comes to their choice of vehicle, now or in the future, and as an integral feature it will add value for years to come.
Sara adds: 'Importantly, where a number of our new homes are both solar and EV ready, purchasers of these homes can immediately benefit from cost savings on both energy bills and car running costs, a real plus at a time when the cost of living is so high.
'Our new homes are already built with modern materials and to current Energy Performance Certification (EPC) standards, making them far more energy efficient with lower carbon footprints than many second-hand properties. Everything is included which means no retrofitting costs and no disruption. For example, the four bedroom ‘Warton’ (Plot 159) house type is a spacious family home with a detached garage and driveway, ready fitted with solar panels and a car charging point. And it’s ready to move into now.'
Sara continues: 'This has already been a popular development close to Ivybridge with everything the town has to offer. Anyone wishing to join the community here can come and take a look at our four-bedroom Warton showhome to see the quality and style of our lovely new homes, and if they have a home to sell, we can help with that through our Assisted Move scheme on selected plots too. The first residents on our second phase are getting ready to move in and we’re looking forward to welcoming them to our lovely new community here at Filham Chase.'