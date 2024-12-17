Work is well underway on the construction of Bayards Court, a new care home by Vivant Care,.
It is located in Dartmouth’s Little Cotton Farm estate, off Townstal Road.
Scheduled to open in Spring 2026 Bayards Court will offer 63 beds, including suites, in a home designed to promote both comfort and independence.
When completed, Bayards Court will provide a high-end dining experience, ample communal spaces, and extensive amenities, ensuring residents receive the highest standards in care, tailored to individual needs.
“Bayards Court will set a new standard in elderly care; combining the unique beauty of Dartmouth with five-star facilities, and a workforce committed to providing exceptional care” said Sarah Clarke-Kuehn, COO of Sanctuary Care - Commercial (which operates Vivant Care).
“Vivant Care is all about extraordinary living, and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy the vibrant and fulfilling community that Bayards Court will bring.”
The construction of Bayards Court is already generating economic benefits for the area, creating in excess of 107 roles with Lancer Scott , appointed building contractors, and sub- contractors over the build period.
Upon opening, the home will further boost the local economy by creating around 80 permanent jobs, spanning healthcare assistants, support workers, concierge, baristas, chefs, cleaners, administrative and management roles.
Andy Knowles, Senior Design Build Manager, Lancer Scott commented; “Lancer Scott Construction Ltd is proud to be the Principal Contractor for Bayards Court,
“Collaborating closely with our client, we are dedicated to delivering a high-quality facility that meets the highest standards of care, comfort, and design.
Our entire team is fully committed to bringing our client’s vision to life - not only by delivering this exceptional project with our usual high standards, but also by prioritising a positive community impact.”
Bayards Court, operated by not-for-profit Sanctuary Care, who have over twenty five years of expertise in the sector.