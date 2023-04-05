Over 4000 feet of colourful new bunting is now adorning the centre of Kingsbridge.
High Street, Mill Street and New Bridge Street are now enhanced by the bright new decorations.
A spokesperson for Kingsbridge Town Council said: ‘‘A big thank you to the indefatigable Dave Griffiths who manages to hang it all up out of hours on our behalf. he’s a superstar.’’
The life expectancy of the street bunting is usually around two years depending on weather conditions.
It can sometimes be blown down by high winds or gales and the colours themselves eventually fade as a result of strong sunshine and one end of the meteorological scale and heavy rain at the other.
The bunting will be taken down late this year towards Christmas.
The bunting will then be stored until the following Spring when it will be re-used.