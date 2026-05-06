Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate wanted man Carl Davies.
Davies, 52, is wanted in connection to an assault and taking a vehicle without consent.
Davies, from Paignton, is described as a white male, around 6ft tall, with short fair hair.
Davies has tribal signs tattooed on his wrist.
He is believed to be wearing a t-shirt and shorts that are dark in colour and a cap and driving a grey Nissan Qashqai.
He has links to across Torbay and to Totnes and Cardiff.
Anybody who has seen Davies or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting 50260110234
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