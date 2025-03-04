A National Lottery donation has secured the future of a new Wellbeing Hub for Dementia in Kingsbridge.
The Tumbly Hill Wellbeing Hub for Dementia Support and Intergenerational Community Connection (NeST) has secured a long-term lease for the site, ensuring its continued service to the local community.
Thanks to a grant of just under £100,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund, NeST will transform Tumbly Hill into a specialist health and wellbeing hub. It will offer dementia support, mental health services, neurodivergence support, and intergenerational activities aimed at fostering connections and improving quality of life.
Originally established in 1995 by Devon County Council (DCC) to support adults with learning disabilities, the centre was forced to close during the pandemic. In 2023, when DCC began consultations to shut it permanently, NeST CEO Suzi Garrod led a group of volunteers and local organisations to save it.
"Tumbly Hill has always been a place where people feel safe, valued, and connected," said Suzi. "When closure threatened, I couldn’t stand by and let such an important space be lost. For the past 18 months, I’ve worked voluntarily to keep it running, safeguarding the groups that rely on it and developing a sustainable future. Thanks to this National Lottery funding, we can now create a dementia-inclusive Wellbeing Hub that supports not just those living with dementia but also their families, carers, and the wider community."
Tumbly Hill now hosts more community activities than ever, including mental health recovery groups, fall prevention classes, strength and balance sessions, and indoor walking tennis. These programmes provide essential social connections and a space for physical and emotional well-being. Further services are planned to expand the hub’s reach.
Devon County Council played a key role in supporting NeST’s efforts, with Assistant Director of Adult Social Care, Sarah Mackereth, helping form a collaborative steering group. Livewell Southwest CIC also supported NeST’s lottery bid, offering strategic planning and development expertise. They will continue as key partners, assisting with facilities management and service development.
Anchor Housing, which owns the Tumbly Hill building alongside the neighbouring Kiln House retirement complex, has also backed the project. Many of NeST’s upcoming social and well-being activities will be open to Kiln House residents, offering them opportunities to stay active, engaged, and connected to the wider community.
To celebrate the National Lottery funding award, NeST hosted a special event at Tumbly Hill, attended by community group participants, volunteers, and directors. Key supporters, including representatives from Livewell Southwest, Anchor Housing, South Hams District Councillor Denise O’Callaghan, and Caroline Voaden MP, who has backed the project from the start, were also present.
How to Get Involved
NeST is now recruiting volunteers to help expand services at Tumbly Hill over the coming months. A variety of roles are available, from supporting dementia activities to assisting with creative sessions, community outreach, marketing, and administration. Volunteers will receive full training, ongoing support, and access to well-being initiatives to ensure they feel valued and supported.
For updates on service start dates, costs, and availability, or to register interest in volunteering, visit www.nextstepstogether.org or email [email protected].