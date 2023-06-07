It is the home of Royal Navy Officer Training and will open its doors to the public on July 15, showcasing the best of Royal Navy training and celebrating its close relationship and bond with the local community.
The last such open day was held in 2019 and saw thousands of visitors flock to visit the world-renowned training establishment, where the late Queen met her future husband, the late Prince Philip.
The restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic prevented similar events being held in 2020, 2021 or 2022, which will no doubt add to the spectacle and excitement for this next open day.
Captain of BRNC Sarah Oakley said: “This open day is a fantastic opportunity for the college to open the gates and invite the public to see what we do and how we do it. It will be a chance for the public to meet our staff and cadets, explore the college and get hands-on with our new, state-of-the-art facilities and immerse themselves in our rich history.”
Reflecting on the community interaction and planned activities she added, “We will be hosting a wide variety of local groups, organisations, charities and businesses, as well as providing food, drink and entertainment for all ages.
‘It is a chance for us to thank the local community for the support we continue to receive and welcome them into the College to celebrate our enduring ties.”
This is a free event but visitors must register their interest online.
Further details of the open day can be found at Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) Dartmouth Tickets, Sat Jul 15 2023 at 10am | Eventbrite.