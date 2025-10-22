Stoke Fleming Village Hall has received a £20,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund to install solar panels, cutting energy costs and reducing its carbon footprint.
The cheque will be presented by South Devon MP Caroline Voaden to John Belli, Chairman of the Village Hall Committee at 3pm on Thursday 30 October at the Village Hall.
The project will be carried out by local firm PB Electrical and marks another step forward in the Hall’s long tradition of community effort and sustainability.
The Hall on Dartmouth Road first opened in 2001 following a five-year fundraising drive led by John and Barbara Goddard in the 90s.
Villagers raised over £30,000 before National Lottery funding and a Public Works Loan from Stoke Fleming Parish Council made the project possible.
