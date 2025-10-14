Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden is warning terminally ill patients across the country are now facing cuts to vital hospice care, as they back a Liberal Democrat campaign in Parliament to save our hospices.
The warning comes amid news that 2 in 5 hospices nationally are planning cuts this year, with 50 per cent of children’s hospices saying they may reduce or stop providing end-of-life care altogether if new funding is not guaranteed within six months.
More than half of hospices ended the 2024-5 financial year in deficit, with one in five seeing a deficit of over £1m.
Last May, Caroline participated in Strictly Rowcroft, a fundraising event for Rowcroft Hospice, based in Torquay.
While the event raised an impressive £176,000, this figure is still dwarfed by the £225,000 bill Rowcroft faces thanks to the Government increase employer national insurance.
Across England, sector leaders are cautioning that “time is running out” for hospices.
The Liberal Democrats are putting pressure on Wes Streeting to step in. They have launched a campaign to “save our hospices” - with calls to end the postcode lottery of care by allocating funding based on need, and for protected ringfenced funding for children’s hospices.
They are also demanding that April’s national insurance hike, which has cost hospices £34m, be urgently reversed, and for additional support to protect bereavement services.
Liberal Democrat MP, Caroline Voaden said:
“Hospices are at breaking point, with staff being laid off, beds closing, and families and their loved ones paying the price.
“The Government’s inaction here is shocking.
“Thousands of hospices were already on the brink when Labour came into office, yet, despite this, they pressed ahead with a national insurance rise that tipped many over the edge.
“Ever since this tax hike was announced, the Liberal Democrats have been calling for hospices to be exempted and warning about the repercussions if they weren’t.”
