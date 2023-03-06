RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “With a sudden switch to considerably colder conditions, the potential for vehicle breakdowns increases significantly. If a car struggles to start, the battery either needs charging – by taking it for at least a 30-minute drive – or is a sign it’s about to fail and will need replacing. It’s vital tyres have plenty of tread as good grip is essential in cold conditions. Any tyres that are well-worn and approaching the legal tread limit should be changed as a matter of urgency. Drivers should also ensure their tyres are free of damage and are inflated to the correct pressures. We also strongly recommend drivers check their cars’ oil and coolant levels and top up if necessary.”