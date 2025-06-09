South Hams's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm June 10 to 6am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane to Lee Mill, carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via Hercules Road, A379, A3121 to Wrangaton.
• A38, from 8pm June 18 to 4am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to Wrangaton - lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.