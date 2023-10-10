The cause of deaths of an elderly academic couple who were found dead at their village home remains a mystery.
Dr Andrew Smith, aged 78, and his wife Maureen, aged 77, were discovered at their house in Battisborough Cross, near Modbury, last month.
An inquest opening heard that Andrew, who was born in Kendar in India, was a retired doctor lecturer and his wife was a retired teacher.
The Plymouth inquest heard they were both found deceased at their village home and there are no suspicious circumstances.
The hearing, which was adjourned, was told further tests are awaited following post mortems before the cause of death can be ascertained.