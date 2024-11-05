Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Plymouth.
Emergency services were called at around 2.30pm on Monday November 4, to Cambridge Road in Plymouth following reports that a man had been stabbed.
Ambulance service attended to provide medical treatment to one man who sustained serious injuries.
Despite their best efforts, a 36-year-old local man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
The Force Senior Investigation Officer leading the investigation is Detective Chief Inspector Steve Fleetwood.
He said: “Cordons are in place around Cambridge Road and police units remain in the area.
“I wish to make the public aware we are looking to locate two men in relation to this incident whose identities are known, and enquiries are ongoing to find them.
“At this time, I would like to reassure the community and further afield in Plymouth that there is no suggestion that there is a wider risk to members of the public.
“There will be a heightened police presence and visibility in the coming days in the area as enquiries are ongoing and we gather evidence to bring an offender to justice for the victim’s family.”
DCI Fleetwood went on to say: “I can confirm that a weapon that was potentially used in this incident has been located and seized.
“We are aware of rumours circulating but can confirm that this weapon is not any form of firearm.”