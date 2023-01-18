Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall will be the special guest at the Business Club on Feb 9 2023 at Thurlestone Golf Club.
It is a chance for people to ask questions and put their point of view to one of the South Hams two Conservative MPs.
It will be a Q&A session about the housing and transport solutions in the South Hams.
He was elected as MP for Totnes and South Devon in 2019, and has been working on areas such as connectivity, healthcare and rural opportunity. He has led successful campaigns to temporarily reduce VAT for the tourism and hospitality sector, and to close a business rates loophole for second homeowners. As a Permanent Private Secretary to the Treasury, he now has a direct line to the Chancellor and his Ministerial team.
March brings his Government’s most important Spring Budget in decades, against a backdrop of double digit inflation, staffing crisis, housing crisis, threat of long recession and war in Europe.
Six weeks before the Budget – business owners and managers in the South Hams, have the chance to be heard all the way to the Treasury.
In line with the Chamber’s strategic priorities for 2023, they will be focusing the 45-minute Question Time format on: housing and transport solutions, to solve the staffing crisis. Members are invited to submit a question to ask our MP at the meeting.
