Rebecca Smith MP, Member of Parliament for South West Devon, has launched a survey to gather parents, guardians and carers’ views on their children’s use of smartphones.
Smartphones are a big part of many children and young people's lives. Ofcom has reported that nine in 10 children own a smartphone by the age of 11.
Protecting our children from harmful content has become more difficult in the internet age.
Ms Smith argues that we must do more to protect our children from harmful content, encourage healthy relationships and maintain discipline in schools.
Rebecca Smith MP, Member of Parliament for South West Devon, said: “While mobile phones have their place, I believe that we need to do more to protect our children from harmful content, encourage healthy relationships and maintain discipline in schools.
“I was deeply concerned when the Labour Government voted down the Conservative amendment in March to remove smartphones from schools and give teachers back control of their classrooms. I regularly meet with headteachers, teaching staff and students across South West Devon. It is clear that the schools which ban smartphones have better results and healthier relationships.
“I want to hear your views as a parent, guardian or carer. Please consider sharing your thoughts in my survey.”
The debate on child internet safety is still very much alive; the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill and the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill are currently making their way through Parliament. The local MP wants her constituents’ views to be front and centre of this debate.
In September last year, several schools in South Devon decided to ditch mobile phones. Commenting at the time, Tina Graham, the principal for KCC, supported parents, saying: “We want our young people to be interacting with each other, talking and building positive relationships with each other during their College day without using a smartphone.”
Complete here: https://tinyurl.com/y8kh7tu3