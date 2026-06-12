Rebecca Smith said: “We know from the innovation seen in Ukraine's defence sector that SMEs are essential to the swift development of new defence technology. Here in South West Devon, we have cutting-edge industry that is struggling under the weight of Labour's poor spending decisions, the delays to the Defence Investment Plan and regulatory incompetence. They risk reducing competition, stifling innovation, and weakening the UK’s defence industrial base. I urge the Government to remove the barriers facing SMEs, open up procurement routes more effectively, and ensure that smaller, innovative suppliers are given a fair and meaningful opportunity to compete for defence contracts.