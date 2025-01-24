The Movement for Good Awards is set to donate over £1 million to charities up and down the country this year.
Now in its seventh year, this transformative initiative invites residents in Devon to nominate their favourite charities for a chance to receive a donation of £1,000.
Winners will be drawn at random, and the initiative will also feature special sector-specific draws, with charities able to secure larger grants of £5,000.
The timetable for these draws is available on the website, with winners announced throughout the year.
Libraries Unlimited South West and Devon Air Ambulance Trust, are two of the Devon causes that have previously benefitted from the funding thanks to more than 19,200 nominations from the public.
Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK.
“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.
“We are delighted to be able to donate over £1 million to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree.
“Our Movement for Good Awards help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”
The more nominations a charity receives, the greater its chance of being selected – so share this article with your loved ones and get involved!