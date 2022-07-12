Most Instagrammable South Hams

With the children’s school summer holidays approaching, many parents are be preparing to take the family away for a well-deserved break from reality.

With foreign holidays proving a hassle amid the airport travel chaos, it looks likely that

past predictions of July 2022 being the busiest month for staycations will come true.

Devon was recently revealed to have one of the lowest crime rates in the country and was one of the most popular locations last year, thanks to its stunning coastline and multiple areas of natural beauty.

For National Picnic Month, My Favourite Cottages looked into the local attractions with the most Instagram tags to discover the county’s most desirable places to visit during your stay.

The third most Instagrammable tourist attraction is Burgh Island which is recommended for a day out or family picnic in Devon, with 29,300 tagged photos. An iconic South Devon landmark, located directly opposite Bigbury on Sea beach, the island is accessible by sea tractor and known for its beautiful sandy beaches, art-deco and Agatha Christie novels.