In spite of the extreme heat in recent weeks, a major milestone has been reached in the ongoing repair of Kingsbridge's collapsed culvert, with engineers completing one of the most technically challenging stages of the project.
The works, which have closed part of Fore Street since January after a void was discovered beneath the road, are continuing at what officials described as a "steady and carefully managed pace".
After several weeks working in close proximity to eight high-voltage electricity cables and the town's gas mains, engineers have successfully manoeuvred a bespoke curved section of pipework into position beneath the main road.
The specially designed pipe has now been securely fixed to the existing bridge structure in what Kingsbridge Town Council said was one of the most demanding elements of the scheme.
The handcrafted pipe junction connects the Mill Leat - the watercourse running under Peacocks - into the main culvert. It includes a small inspection turret so future access is possible without major disruption.
Once the remaining few metres of replacement pipework are installed, this phase of construction will be nearing completion.
However, officials have stressed that significant work still needs to be carried out before the road can safely reopen.
Structural inspections, reinstatement works and safety assessments must all be completed to ensure the repaired culvert and surrounding infrastructure are resilient for years to come.
Kingsbridge Town Clerk, Katherine Harrod, said: “Throughout the project, the town has shown exceptional patience. The extended one‑way system continues to provide access into the centre, helping maintain business activity and essential travel while works are underway.
Despite the road closure, Kingsbridge Fair Week also enjoyed all the usual festivities down Fore Street, with events such as the flower dance and lantern parade making a small diversion via Mill Street and Prince of Wales Road.
Ms Harrod added: “A final reopening date has not yet been confirmed. Officials say that as soon as this information is available, it will be shared with residents without delay.”
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