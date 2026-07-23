Kingsbridge Fair Week continued in spectacular style as the town was filled with colour, music and traditional celebrations.
The day began with the judging of the popular Window Dressing Competition, which saw businesses across Kingsbridge transform their displays around this year’s themes of Myths and Legends and Rainbows.
Judges praised the creativity on show, with Smoozle & Bone, Trading Post and Harvest Moon receiving highly commended mentions.
The competition winners were:
- First place: Devon Air Ambulance for its rainbow-themed display
- Second place: Taylored Games for its myths and legends display
- Third place: Little Pickle for its rainbow-themed display
The Florification Trophy was awarded to The Hermitage.
The evening’s activities got into full swing with the release of 799 colourful balls onto Fore Street as part of the Roller Ball event. This was followed by the much-loved glove hanging ceremony, where residents gathered to hear the town charter recited by Kingsbridge Mayor Councillor Julia Wingate.
One of the biggest highlights of the evening was the Floral Dance, which attracted hundreds of spectators and participants to Fore Street.
Led by Kingsbridge Silver Band, with Town Crier Roger Pinder heading the procession, the colourful parade once again brought the town together.
After the procession, crowds gathered in the town square for a lively Ceilidh led by Devon folk favourites Banned from the Moor.
The evening continued late into the night with the return of the Light Fantastic Parade.
Crooked Tempo Samba Band once again brought their hypnotic samba rhythms to the streets, leading a procession of illuminated lanterns based around the theme of Myths and Legends back to the town square, where the celebrations came to a close.
A spokesperson for Kingsbridge Fair Week thanked everyone who took part in the Roller Ball, saying: “Thank you to all that bought a Roller Ball, 799 were sold.”
The Roller Ball prize winners were:
- First prize: Jake Skinner, number 236
- Second prize: Julie Mathews, number 687
- Third prize: Millie Penn, number 63
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