THE Met Office has warned of possible disruption across the South West with weather warnings issued for heavy rain and strong winds.
The Exeter-based forecaster has issued yellow warnings for both rain and wind.
Heavy rain is expected from 6pm tonight, Monday, December 8, with strong winds expected from 10pm.
The warnings are in place until 6pm tomorrow, Tuesday, December 9.
The Met Office says there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, with some at risk of being flooded.
Furthermore, delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible, with spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions.
