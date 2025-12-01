A sudden heavy downpour at around 4.20pm caused brief localised flooding in Kingsbridge this afternoon.
The Western Backway leat overflowed during the rainfall, sending water down Squeeze Belly Lane and causing it to pool on Mill Street.
Although water covered the road surface on the main routes into Kingsbridge, traffic was not heavily affected and vehicles continued to move through the area.
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain remains in place until 9pm this evening. The Met Office has warned that further rainfall could still bring disruption later.
According to the forecast, heavy rain could lead to:
- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services if flooding affects routes
- Difficult driving conditions and possible road closures due to spray and surface water
- A slight chance of power cuts and loss of services to homes and businesses
- A small chance of communities becoming cut off by flooded roads
- A risk of flooding affecting homes and commercial properties
Residents are being encouraged to remain cautious during periods of intense rainfall and to avoid entering floodwater where possible.
