More than one in 20 South Hams children in the first year of primary school was obese last year, new figures show.
The Obesity Health Alliance, a coalition of health organisations, said the data is at odds with the Government's target of creating the "healthiest generation of children ever".
The recent National Child Measurement Programme shows some 620 Reception children in South Hams were measured in 2024-25, with about 55 (8.9%) found to be obese.
It was an increase from 7.9% the year before.
The report also found 13.1% of the area's youngsters in Year 6, the last year of primary school, were obese in 2024-25. It was down from 15.1% the year before.
Across England, 10.5% of children in Reception and 22.2% in Year 6 were obese in 2024-25.
Excluding the peak during the first year of the pandemic, the rate of obesity in Reception year was the highest since records began in 2006-07.
Experts said further years of data are needed to determine whether this is the start of a long-term increase in obesity in Reception year.
Professor Simon Kenny, NHS national clinical director for children and young people, said: "These figures are extremely concerning – obesity can have a devastating impact on children's health, increasing their risk of Type 2 diabetes, cancer, mental health issues, and many other illnesses, which can sadly lead to shorter and unhappier lives.
"The NHS is transforming the lives of thousands of children and families impacted by severe weight issues through its specialist clinics, supporting them to lose weight, live heathier lives and improve their mental health through a personalised package of support.
"But prevention is key, and continued joined-up action by industry and wider society is essential if we want to improve the health of our younger generations."
The report also found children from black ethnic groups are more likely to be living with obesity, and children in the most deprived areas are over twice as likely to be obese than kids in the least deprived areas.
Katharine Jenner, executive director of the Obesity Health Alliance, said the data was a "stark reminder that poor child health remains a serious issue across England".
She added: "Every child deserves the chance to grow up healthy, regardless of their background.
"The findings suggest that the recent small reductions in obesity among Reception-age children were short-lived, with this year's figures showing one of the highest obesity rates recorded since the programme began.
"These concerning trends are at odds with the Government's ambition to create the healthiest generation of children ever."
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: "This Government will not look away as kids get unhealthier and critics urge us to leave them behind.
"Obesity robs children of the best possible start in life, sets them up for a lifetime of health problems, and costs the NHS billions."
He added the Government is making healthy choices the "easy choices" and supporting families.
"This is prevention, not punishment, and will help families and children across the country," he said.