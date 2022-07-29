Moove over, you’re slowing the trains!
By Richard Harding
[email protected]
Friday 29th July 2022 8:28 am
(Wiki Commons )
A cow wandering on the railway line between Totnes and Newton Abbot is forcing trains have to run at reduced speed.
Services running through Ivybridge and Totnes may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 11.30am this morning
Following a search the animal was been located.
Train services are now able to operate between Plymouth and Newton Abbot but will have to pass very carefully.
GWR apologises for any disruption this morning. The extent of delays now being experienced will impact on services from and to the West of England for a considerable time.
