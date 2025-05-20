West Devon Police have uncovered a potential human exploitation operation after finding possible victims involved in a crash between a lorry and a van in Tavistock yesterday (May 19).
Six men have been arrested on suspicion of modern-day slavery offences, police said in a statement today. They are currently in police custody assisting police with enquiries.
Several occupants of the van are being treated as potential victims of exploitation. As a result of the ongoing investigation police searched an address in Gulworthy and further possible victims were identified. The possible exploited people, totalling eight, are being protected and supported, police said.
The public are being urged to be vigilant about signs of possible modern slavery crimes taking place in West Devon.
The police statement said: “We were notified at around 7.30am on Monday, to reports of a collision involving a van and a lorry on Dolvin Road in Tavistock. Emergency services attended the scene where no injuries were reported.”
Local policing Sergeant Tom Ottley said: “As part of our response to the initial incident, we identified several of the occupants of the van as being potential victims of exploitation offences.
“They are receiving specialist support and being safeguarded at this time.
“Shortly after, officers carried out a search at an address in the Gulworthy area which led to the identification of further potential victims.
“We worked alongside the local authority and partner agencies yesterday in safeguarding these individuals and their support was very much appreciated.
“As part of this investigation, we have arrested six males on suspicion of modern-day slavery offences. They are currently in police custody assisting us with our enquiries.
“We appreciate the activity yesterday may have caused some confusion and concern amongst the local community. Our officers will be out-and-about today so please do come and discuss any concerns with us.
“We also ask for anyone who has any concerns or information regarding the incident to contact us via 101 quoting 50240216490.“
The public are being urged to visit the modern slavery website if they want to know how to spot the signs of modern slavery: “If you have the slightest suspicion that there is a crime happening in your area, contact: the national modern slavery helpline on 0800 0121 700.”