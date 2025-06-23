The first of Mr McAllister’s toy soldiers have arrived at their new base on Church Street, following a cheerful community procession through Modbury.
At 10am on Sunday 22 June, locals gathered to help carry the collection from its former location on Brownston Street to its new high street home. After a brief safety announcement from shop owner Gerry McAllister, the group set off – a parade of volunteers proudly escorting the miniature troops to their new post.
“I’m really delighted to be moving. I’ve enjoyed my time here getting established, but it is time to move on,” said Mr McAllister. “There’s a lot happening in Modbury, so I’m just delighted to be on the high street amongst all the other traders who’ve been very supportive and very helpful since I first started here.”
Mr McAllister’s Amazing Toy Soldier Emporium first opened its doors in 2020 and has since attracted a loyal following from collectors and visitors far beyond the local area.
“Toy soldiers have been around for thousands of years. I personally have been collecting for over 50 years,” he said. “It’s always been a hobby and a passion – and now I’m very fortunate to share that with other people. Every now and then I let them buy something,” he added with a smile. “But I’ve noticed people really love the fact that there’s still a toy shop around.”
With the move to Church Street, Mr McAllister hopes the new shopfront will attract even more footfall – and not just from shoppers. The Emporium will also host a range of hands-on activities aimed at both children and adults.
“Modbury is trying to offer something to shoppers and visitors that’s unique and different,” he explained. “So it won’t just be a place to come and do your shopping – it’ll be a place to come and actually get involved.”
Among the plans are Saturday morning modelling sessions for children and evening classes for adults – part of a wider community effort to encourage more interactive and meaningful experiences on the high street.
Many of the toy soldiers in Mr McAllister’s collection are more than a century old, some even older. “It’s nice to be able to pass them on to the next person to enjoy,” he said. “They’re rich in history, but at the end of the day they are toys – and it’s lovely to see kids or adults with their noses pressed to the glass, gazing at rows of soldiers.”
Sourced from all over the world, every figurine in the Emporium carries its own story. Though they are toys, they are also miniature time capsules – steeped in history, full of character, and ready to spark the imaginations of future generations.
Mr McAllister hopes to open the doors of the new store by the end of July. Visitors will be welcome to browse the latest displays, take part in workshops, and tap into his encyclopaedic knowledge of military history.
