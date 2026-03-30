Dartmouth Academy pupils recently welcomed special guest Mitch Tonks, acclaimed chef and owner of The Seahorse and Rockfish, to share his career journey.
Tonks spoke candidly about his path from leaving school to building a successful career in the restaurant industry, offering insight and inspiration to students considering their future options.
Over a 25-year career as a fishmonger, chef, restaurateur, and CEO, Tonks has emerged as a leading voice for British seafood, sustainability, and the wider hospitality industry.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said: “It was inspiring to see our students so engaged with Mitch’s story. Hearing directly from someone who has followed their passion, worked hard, and given back to the community is exactly the kind of experience that motivates our pupils to think about their own futures.”
Tonks has written seven cookbooks, appeared on national television, and launched several initiatives, including the Rockfish online seafood market and a range of tinned British fish products.
He is also the co-founder of the Devon Environment Foundation and actively mentors the next generation of chefs, encouraging young people to see how passion, dedication, and creativity can shape a successful and meaningful career.
Staff at Dartmouth Academy said they were particularly proud to host Tonks, whose children previously attended the school, and to offer pupils the opportunity to engage directly with someone who has achieved success through passion and perseverance.
The visit formed part of the school’s ongoing commitment to personal development, employability, and community connection, aimed at ensuring every pupil is equipped to thrive in the future.
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: “Visits like this highlight the importance of connecting education with real-world experience. Mitch’s career demonstrates how creativity, resilience, and commitment can lead to remarkable achievements, and we’re proud to bring these opportunities to our students.”
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