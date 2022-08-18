Missing Girl found in record time thanks to publics efforts
By Tom Ladds | Editor |
Thursday 18th August 2022 3:14 pm
Frieda Wills-McNeill (Devon & Cornwall Police )
Devon and Cornwall police have thanked members of the public for their aid in finding missing 10 year old Freida Wills-McNeil who was reported missing at just after 3pm this afternoon.
Freida was located and reported to be safe and well within 24-minutes of the Police releasing their statement to press.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Frieda Wills-McNeill, who was reported missing earlier this afternoon in the Buckfastleigh area has been located safe and well.
Thank you for sharing and assisting with this appeal.”
