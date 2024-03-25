A unique miniature railway in Kingsbridge is hoping to be running again in time for Easter – weather and volunteers permitting.
If all goes as planned, it will be the 10th year that the Kingsbridge and District Light Railway, known locally as ‘the little train on the embankment’, has run a service.
During that time, the solar-powered railway has transported children to the park and adults halfway to the Crabshell.
The train was originally steam-powered, but thanks to solar panels installed on the roof of the train shed, the service is now eco-friendly.
Driver Nicky Summerson appealed for help to run the service well into the future. “It’s great fun making so many people happy, but we do need more drivers and helpers to be sure of running a reliable service through the spring and summer,” he said.
Further details can be found on the railway’s website: www.kdlr.co.uk