One of the countries’ top comedians is coming to Plymouth Pavillions in February next year.
Michael McIntyre is also one of the most popular TV presenters hosting both The Wheel and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show. He also hosts the US version of The Wheel for NBC.
He was born in London to Canadian comedian and comedy writer Thomas Cameron McIntyre known as Ray Cameron and his mum Kati who is of Hungarian Jewish heritage.
Michael’s first big break was appearing on BBC One’s Live at the Apollo in 2007 and he returned the following two years. He then went on to appear on numerous chat shows.
McIntyre was a judge for one series of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2010.
He hosted the Royal Variety Performance in 2010 and 2014 having performed on the show in 2006 and 2008.
In 2014 Michael was given his own talk show The Michael McIntyre Chat Show before returning to BBC One the following year foir Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show.
McInyre began hosting Michael McIntyre’s Big Shown on BBC One since 2016 with The Wheel beginning in 2021.
His first tour was in 2009 that included six nights at the Wembley Arena and four at the O2 arena.
Michael McIntyre is back on stage with his brand new show Macnificent!
Much has happened in the five years since his last tour and Michael will be making mirth from the madness of it all!
His previous tours have sold over four million tickets and broken box-office records around the world. His return to stand-up is not to be missed.
His current tour takes him to Plymouth Pavilions on February 23, 24 and 25 next year.