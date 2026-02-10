Sea shanties, sculptures and outdoor learning were all on the bill for the pupils from Charleton CofE Academy and West Alvington Church of England Academy.
The day’s get together began with a visit from local sea shanty singing group Mizzen Link.
Pupils also sang shanties they had been learning during their singing assemblies.
Younger pupils then took part in Forest School sessions, creating Andy Goldsworthy-inspired sculptures linked to their learning about the renowned British artist.
The day also included cooking ‘bonfire pizza’ over an open fire, giving pupils the chance to develop outdoor skills and work together.
Despite the wet and windy conditions, the children had a great day together, strengthening friendships and making new ones.
The event also reflected the schools’ shared focus on friendship, encouraging pupils to support and include one another.
Hannah Ruston, Headteacher at Charleton CofE Academy, said: “Bringing pupils together from the two schools gave them a great opportunity to learn from one another while having fun.
The day combined creativity and outdoor learning, and it was wonderful to see the children enjoying their time together.”
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership, said: “Events like this are a great way for pupils across our schools to learn from one another, be creative and try new things beyond the classroom. Most importantly, they also help children build friendships and enjoy learning together.”
The Learning Academy Partnership is a trust of 18 schools, serving a range of distinctive communities across Cornwall, Devon and Torbay.
The mission and core purpose of the Learning Academy Partnership is to enable ‘Flourishing Futures’ for children by working together as a values-led family of exceptional schools, delivering an entitlement to exceptional education across all their local communities.
Charleton CofE Academy is rated good by Ofsted.
