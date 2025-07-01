As part of the ‘Future Me’ careers programme at Blackawton Primary School, part of Education South West, pupils were treated to an inspiring visit from Meg Niblett this term.
Meg is a former Blackawton pupil turned professional competitive sailor, who returned to share her journey with pupils, and join in with a game of rounders.
Meg’s story showcased the thrill of sport at a professional level, but also highlighted her environmental commitment, collecting ocean plastics and advocating for marine conservation during her travels.
Liam Fielding, headteacher at Blackawton Primary School, said: “Meg’s visit brought our careers programme to life in such a powerful way. Her story shows our pupils that with passion, commitment and curiosity, the possibilities for their future are limitless. She’s a real role model.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.