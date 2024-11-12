It is situated in the heart of town in the Mayor’s Avenue car park.
They provide a welcoming face to visitors providing information about local events and attractions, travel arrangements and accommodation advice – amongst many other things.
The team of staff and volunteers have excellent local knowledge and we are delighted to help you plan your visits and days out – we sell a wide variety of maps, walks and attractions leaflets.
Reporters Richard Harding and Richard Torne will be there on Thursday November 14 between 10am and midday.
If you have any news stories that you would like to discuss please drop by.
They are hoping to make it a regular thing.
The Dartmouth Visitor Centre opening hours are:
Monday to Saturday: 10am to 4pm
Sunday: 11am to 4pm
At the visitor centre you will also find the oldest working model of the first atmospheric steam engine – invented in Dartmouth by local man Thomas Newcomen.
In 1712, Newcomen introduced the world’s first successful atmospheric steam engine.
This engine utilized condensed steam to create a vacuum for water pumping. It emerged as a crucial means of draining water from deep mines, thus constituting a pivotal element in Britain’s Industrial Revolution.
Newcomen’s innovation facilitated the drainage of mines to unprecedented depths, economically enabling the extraction of coal, iron, and other essential metals pivotal to industrial expansion.
By the time of his death in 1729, Thomas Newcomen had overseen the operation of at least 100 of his engines across Britain and Europe.