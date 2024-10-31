As Bonfire Night approaches, the Environment Agency is reminding the public to prioritize safety and environmental responsibility in their celebrations. Instead of risking personal penalties and health hazards, the Agency encourages residents to attend organised events. These events provide a controlled environment that minimizes dangers associated with private bonfires.
The Agency warns that burning the wrong materials can lead to significant pollution and health risks for people, wildlife, and the broader environment. Only clean, dry, untreated, and unpainted wood should be used for bonfires, accompanied by small amounts of paper or cardboard. Wet wood, on the other hand, produces excess smoke, creating a nuisance for neighbours and making bonfires harder to manage. Therefore, proper handling of materials is crucial.
Householders planning to have a bonfire are advised against using it for household waste disposal. Materials such as plastic, rubber, glass, oils, and metals pose severe pollution risks. These items should be recycled or disposed of through designated waste collections or local recycling centers. Additionally, precautionary measures should be taken—inspect bonfires for any wildlife, such as hedgehogs, before lighting them and ensure that only authorised individuals add materials to the fire.
Businesses, too, must exercise caution when considering bonfire waste disposal. Burning most types of waste is illegal and can lead to hefty fines, up to £50,000. Kevin Baker from the Environment Agency emphasized the importance of safe celebrations, stating: “We want people to have fun on Bonfire Night—but to do so safely and without risk to the environment or the community.”
Kate Saint, Community Safety Prevention Manager for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, echoed this sentiment, advocating for attendance at organised events to alleviate the strain on emergency services during this busy season.
She said: “The Environment Agency advises anyone witnessing suspicious bonfire activity, particularly those involving hazardous materials, to report it via their helpline or anonymously through Crimestoppers. For those unsure about waste disposal, verifying the licensing of waste carriers is paramount. This Bonfire Night, let’s celebrate responsibly, ensuring safety for our communities and the environment.”