Totnes Mayor, Cllr Emily Price, and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Tim Bennett, joined the fun and games at Totnes Carnival’s ‘Mad Hatter’s Tea Party’ community picnic last weekend.
Held at St John’s Primary School, the Mayor judged and presented prizes for the Fancy Dress competition. She also presented prizes to the winners of this summer’s Totnes Carnival Odd Object Competition. The community event was one of a programme of summer and winter events being organised by Totnes Carnival, which received a Totnes Town Council Community Grant for £2,377.50 earlier this year to help support their activities.
Cllr Emily Price said: “After going back to school last week, this was something for the kids and their carers to look forward to. Despite the appalling weather forecast, it was very rewarding to see first-hand the results of all the hard work of Totnes Carnival and how our Totnes Town Council Community Grant has been used to help bring the community together. We’re now really, really looking forward to the next big Totnes Carnival community event, the Lantern Parade through the town on Tuesday December 17.”
Claire Allford from Totnes Carnival added: “The great thing about using Totnes St John’s primary school is that there is a great back up plan of being able to use the school hall if the weather forecast is not in our favour, which it wasn't for our Mad Hatter’s Tea Party which was intended to be a community picnic on the school field.
“We would like to a huge thanks to our wonderful Mayor Cllr Emily Price and Deputy Mayor Cllr Tim Bennett for staying with us for most of the day, Tim even dressed up as a white rabbit for us and said "Any time" which we will definitely hold him to!”
Following a record level of funding requests earlier in 2024, Totnes Town Councillors voted to increase the total Totnes Town Council Community Grant funding pot from £25,000 to £42,547.48.
For more information about those who received grants visit: www.totnestowncouncil.gov.uk email: [email protected] or call 01803 862147.