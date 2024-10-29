Martyn Norsworthy of Kingsbridge based Norsworthy Photography has been named the Best Children’s Portrait Photographer for Devon in this years Luxlife Awards. Martyn said “I am so pleased to be recognised by Luxlife Magazine, I strive to offer my clients the very best Portrait Experience” he added “the studio in Kingsbridge is a great space to experience quality portrait photography and to enjoy your photographic experience, it’s a special treat or event in many clients lives”