The traditional Marldon Pie Fair is returning to the village of Marldon, near Paignton, on Saturday September 2nd.
The fair, which will open at 12, includes a small procession from the church, which leads a giant apple pie into the fair.
A spokesperson for the event said: “The Marldon Apple Pie Fair represents a truly traditional fair and is a great event for all the family. There will of course be an abundance of Apple Pie, with the giant apple pie paraded down to the gate and on to the meadow at midday ready for the fun to begin.
“There is an apple pie baking competition, judged on the day and a host of apple based activities including the ever popular Apple Pie Olympics on the meadow and apple pressing with the juicy fruiters. Arena events include the dog show and Roc Samba band.”
The event also includes performances from the local choir, drum Devon, Grimspound Border Morris, a shanty band and much more . There is a beer tent, lots of stalls with delicious treats to eat and drink and plenty of activities for both children and adults with arts, crafts, rides and this year for the first time, slacklining.