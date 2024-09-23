Plymouth Marjon University continues to climb league tables today as the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide is published. The University ranked 75th in the UK, climbing 40 places in five years.
The Times and The Sunday Times have produced university guides since 1993 and 1998 respectively. Since 2013, they have published a combined Good University Guide to provide the most comprehensive guide to higher education in Britain.
The list is based on an analysis of student satisfaction with teaching quality and their student experience, entry standards, research quality, sustainability and graduate prospects. Since 2018 the guide also includes social inclusion rankings for universities in England and Wales, with a separate table for Scottish rankings. The tables are based on key measures to reflect the diversity of their intake and subsequent success when attending university.
Plymouth Marjon scored highly in a number of areas, including no. 2 in England for Social Inclusion, no. 3 in the UK for Teaching Quality, top 4 in the UK for Disabled Students, and climbed 26 places in Graduate Prospects. Three key subject areas at Marjon scored highly too, with Education (Student Experience) scoring 91 per cent, and Sports Science (Student Experience) scoring 89 per cent.
Marjon has succeeded in numerous university rankings this year, notably scoring consistently high for student support and satisfaction. In the 2024 WhatUni Student Choice Awards, the University ranked 4th in the UK for Student Satisfaction, a maintained position for the last three years.
Professor Claire Taylor, Vice-Chancellor of Plymouth Marjon University, said: "We are immensely proud of our position in the UK, showing that our steadfast commitment to our students and community creates a great place to learn. Plymouth Marjon is dedicated to helping everyone achieve and become more than they imagined possible. The hard work of our university community is what enables this success to become a reality.”
Plymouth Marjon has Open Days on Saturday 05 October, and Wednesday 27 November – book your place by visiting their website. The University is still open for clearing too, with places available on selected courses. For more information and to apply, visit marjon.ac.uk.