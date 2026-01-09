The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) have announced that the Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL) programme will be extended for an additional three years.
FiPL has been a huge success since its launch in 2021, having supported over 200 projects on Dartmoor.
This extension, which will run from April 1 to March 31 2029, will provide continued support to Dartmoor’s farmers and land managers in carrying out projects that support the natural environment, mitigate the impacts of climate change, provide public access opportunities and support nature-friendly, sustainable farm businesses.
Dartmoor National Park are delighted to see the programme extended and look forward to celebrating the continued success of the Farming in Protected Landscape programme and its benefits for Dartmoor.
Farming in Protected Landscapes is a grant scheme for farmers and land managers in National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) across England.
The programme has been developed by Defra, and is being delivered locally through the Dartmoor National Park Authority.
It aims to support farmers and land managers in carrying out projects that support the natural environment, mitigate the impacts of climate change, provide public access opportunities or support nature-friendly, sustainable farm businesses.
The programme is open to farmers and land managers from the private, public and charity sector.
The land where the proposed project will take place must be within the Dartmoor National Park boundary.
You must manage all of the land included in the application and have control of all the activities you’d like to undertake - or you must have written consent from all parties who have this management and control.
Other organisations and individuals can apply, if the application is in collaboration with a farmer or land manager, or supports a farmer or a group of farmers.
Common land is eligible for support.
You can apply as a landowner with sole rights, or as a group of commoners acting together.
