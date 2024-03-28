POLICE investigating a road traffic collision on the A38 on Wednesday, March 27, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Police were called to reports of a collision involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a MAN lorry on the westbound carriageway of the A38 at Deep Lane, Plymouth, at around 8.05pm.
Emergency services attended the scene.
As a result of the collision, a 51-year-old local man was taken to Derriford Hospital with life threatening injuries.
The road was partially closed for around five hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience during the partial closure.
► If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 750 of 27 March.