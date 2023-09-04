Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 78-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Chudleigh area.
Colin Musson was last seen in Chudleigh at around 11am on Friday, September 1.
He is described as a 5ft 9inch-tall white male of large build, balding with grey hair and a brown age spot on his forehead.
He may be wearing a blue denim jacket, blue denim jeans and black leather shoes.
If you have seen Colin, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 719 of 1/9/23.