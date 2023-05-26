Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A379 at Yealmpton, just after 7.45am today (May 26).
One person had been reported to be trapped but was able to get out later.
Minor injuries were reported.
Local road closures were put in place, but the road was reopened at around 10.05am, after the vehicles had been recovered.
A man in his 50s from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and remained in custody at the time of. publication.