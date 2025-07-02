A driver was cut out of their car following a crash in Yealmpton on July 1.
The call came in just after 6pm and two crews were called in from Greenbank and found the car had gone into a hedge.
The crews closed the road while they freed the driver and they then handed the incident over to the police.
