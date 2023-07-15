A DARTMOUTH man has admitted breaching a court non-molestation order four times.
Lance Samuel Caunter, aged 30, of Mashford Avenue, admitted he tried to contact a woman in Totnes via Facebook on February 16 of this year when he was banned from doing so by a non-molestation order made by Torquay and Newton Abbot Family Court.
He further admitted attending and entering her property on April 7 and that he tried to phone her and attend her address on April 15.
Caunter further admitted that he tried to call the woman 20 times from a no caller ID on April 16.
South and West Devon Magistrates' Court adjourned the case to September 19 and granted him conditional bail.