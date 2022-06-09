Lower-income householders can apply for free energy improvements

From this week members of the public can check their eligibility and apply through the Cosy Devon website.

The scheme is being delivered by the Cosy Devon partnership which includes Devon County Council (DCC) and South Hams District Council.

It follows the partnership securing nearly £10m of government funding. The scheme will offer householders the chance to improve their homes by ensuring that they are warmer, less draughty, and less damp.

Improvements will also reduce their energy bills and lower their home’s carbon emissions.

More than 20 per cent per cent of Devon’s carbon emissions are caused by our homes.

Devon has higher levels of fuel poverty (13%) than the UK average (10.6%).

Many homes in Devon need substantial investment and the Cosy Devon partnership is committed to reducing Devon’s domestic carbon footprint and lifting communities out of fuel poverty.

The scheme is available to Devon residents who have an annual combined household income of less than £30,000 and whose homes have an energy Performance Certificate rating of E, F or G.

If you are a homeowner, and live in that property, you can access funding to cover 100 per cent of costs to retrofit your home up to a cap.

Tenants of rented properties can also apply for grants up to a cap with the landlord expected to contribute at least one third towards the cost of the work.

Upgrades could include underfloor and solid floor insulation; insulation to cavity, external and internal walls, and lofts; double glazing, draught proofing, ventilation solar panels and heat pumps.

If you qualify, your home will have to be assessed to determine which energy efficiency measures could be installed. The initiative has a quality assurance plan in place to make sure that works are done correctly and deliver the benefits and savings expected.

The options will then be discussed with you before a final decision is reached.

Leader of Devon County Council John Hart said: “This scheme is an example of councils across Devon working in partnership to benefit the residents of Devon to help reduce the impact of the cost-of-living crises, lift low-income households out of fuel poverty and reduce carbon emissions.

“Retrofitting your home will ensure that you use less energy, as a more efficient home would lower your fuel bill. The improvements to your home will also help protect you from the health risks associated with damp and cold homes and they will reduce carbon emissions.

“I encourage Devon residents to check on the Cosy Devon website if they are eligible and apply.” South Hams District Council’s Cllr Tom Holway, Executive Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity, said: “Doing what you can to save money is essential in these tough economic times so this scheme is perfect for our residents. If your yearly household pay is less than £30,000 and your home has a lower energy standard and is currently on a certificate rating of E, F or G, then you are the resident and home who will benefit for this funding. Whether you are homeowner or a renter, we want you to apply as soon as possible.”