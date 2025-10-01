A car transporter carrying electric vehicles caught fire on the M5, closing the motorway in both directions in Devon this morning (Wednesday, October 1).
Drivers are still facing long in traffic congestion between Cullompton services and Exeter, while emergency services are at the scene. The fire, reported at about 6am, is now out and has destroyed nine cars and a transporter lorry. Smoke was seen above the area from miles around and explosions heard.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Diversions are in place.
National Highways said: "The M5 in Devon is closed in both directions between J28 (Cullompton) and J29 (Exeter) due to an HGV fire.
Devon & Cornwall Fire and Rescue tackled the blaze assisted by Devon & Cornwall Police and National Highways traffic officers.
Drivers are advised to leave the M5 at J28 and pass through Cullompton and Broadclyst to rejoin the M5 at J30.
Police said: “Diversion routes are in place however the incident has resulted in significant traffic issues and we advise motorists to avoid the area.
“Police, the fire service and Highways England remain at the scene and the incident is ongoing.”
