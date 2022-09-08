Looking back… a special Royal visit to Devon County Show

By Nick Knight   |   Editor   |
Thursday 8th September 2022 6:10 pm
[email protected]
Share

+ 4
(View All)

The Queen and Prince Philip attended the Devon County Show in May 1995. The Queen planted a tree and then presented trophies in the main ring. Pictures: Alan Quick

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

THE Queen and Prince Philip attended the Devon County Show in May 1995.

The Queen planted a tree and then presented trophies in the main ring.

She also visited the YFC tent and met members of the Young Farmers’ Clubs.

She also received a hamper of local produce during her visit to the Food and Drink Marquee.

More About:

YFCDevon
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0