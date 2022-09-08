Looking back… a special Royal visit to Devon County Show
Thursday 8th September 2022
The Queen and Prince Philip attended the Devon County Show in May 1995. The Queen planted a tree and then presented trophies in the main ring. Pictures: Alan Quick
THE Queen and Prince Philip attended the Devon County Show in May 1995.
The Queen planted a tree and then presented trophies in the main ring.
She also visited the YFC tent and met members of the Young Farmers’ Clubs.
She also received a hamper of local produce during her visit to the Food and Drink Marquee.
