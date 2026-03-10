Details of this year’s Loddiswell Show have been released.
It is the 102nd and will take place in Saturday, August 1 with the showground opening at midday and it winds up with the presentation of trophies at 4.30pm.
Highlights include: children’s sports, the Dartmoor hill pony display team, Elfic the juggler, the family dog Show, the Loddiswell Mile, the Lodestar Border Morris Dancers, a photography competition, live music, a display of vintage and classic cars, motorcycles and tractors along with tennis and a tug of fun.
In addition there will be refreshments, stalls and sideshows.
