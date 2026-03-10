Details of this year’s Loddiswell Show have been released.

It is the 102nd and will take place in Saturday, August 1 with the showground opening at midday and it winds up with the presentation of trophies at 4.30pm.

Highlights include: children’s sports, the Dartmoor hill pony display team, Elfic the juggler, the family dog Show, the Loddiswell Mile, the Lodestar Border Morris Dancers, a photography competition, live music, a display of vintage and classic cars, motorcycles and tractors along with tennis and a tug of fun.

In addition there will be refreshments, stalls and sideshows.

The show schedule, entry form and trade stand application form are now available to download from the Loddiswell Show page of the village website.