The Loddiswell Horticultural and Sports Society’s 101st annual Show was held last Saturday (August 2) at the Playing Fields.
The weather was prefect and the crowds flocked to the showground.
Hon. Secretary Keith Steer said “It took a huge team effort, by committee members and friends, to put on the show and there was something for everyone.
“There were massive queues for the Loddiswell Pub Group bar, the BBQ or Ice creams and we have received so many positive comments as feedback.
“The wonderful refreshments in our tea tent were sold out in no time at all”.
There was a significant number of classic cars, bikes and tractors on display and the very popular family dog show was very well attended and attracted a great deal of attention.
Live music was performed by Silvington and the children’s games were great fun.
The Fun Run attracted many participants of varying ages and Elfic the Juggler kept the children, and adults, amused, as did the Bouncy Castle.
in the Horticultural Marquee Mike Hine triumphed in the vegetable classes with three trophies; Tim Smith succeeded with his collection of vegetables and Bob Gould secured two cups for flowers.
Requiring the silver polish for another year was Christine Collins with some stunning displays in the floral art section, Keith Steer triumphing with preserves, wine and photographs and Karen Gwinnutt with some outstanding handicraft creations. Anne Gill baked her way to the top and Fiona van Es carried away a Celebratory Wooden bowl with a delightful corsage.
The children’s cookery and craft exhibits were very creative and were encouraging to ensure the future success of the show. During July the Best Garden, Wildlife Garden and Best Allotment competitions took place and the very proud winners were Lynn Satterley, Amy & Jonny Woodings and Christine Simpson & Tracy Loveys respectively.
There followed a presentation of the cups and trophies by the 2025 President Roger Scane.
The Loddiswell Pub Group arranged a live band, DJ and there was drinking and dancing the night away.
