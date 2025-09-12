Devon Breathers run a peer support group at at Tumbly Hill Day Centre on Squares Quay in Kingsbridge on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
They offer peer support, guidance, exercises, speakers and the chance to meet others dealing with similar issues.
You are invited to go along of you've been diagnosed with COPD, Bronchitis, Emphysema, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Asthma or any other condition that negatively impacts your breathing.
They only ask for a £3 donation towards the venue and refreshment costs.
Contact group facilitator Jim Shaylor for further details on 07780 812462 or 01548 810562.
